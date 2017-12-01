Warning: You Might Fall Asleep Watching This Texas Highway Chase

When you think about a highway chase, you're probably imagining the suspect weaving through traffic dangerously, as police try to reel him in.
Apparently, that's not always the case. This incident occurred in Denton, Texas, where a man driving a dark sedan was being chased down by a large number of law enforcement vehicles.
The man who caught the action on camera and was also trapped in the middle of it, had this to say: "I entered the highway not realizing I was getting on in the middle of a high speed chase. I was surrounded by cops and highway patrol."
He goes on to say that he had no choice but to continue driving until the chase, which was anything but "high-speed", came to an end.
Apparently, everybody was doing around 26 mph (42 km/h), and the man in the dashcam car was wondering how come the cops were having such a hard time immobilizing the suspect's vehicle - which is a fair question.
In the end, after a brief standoff, the officers managed to take down the suspect without firing their guns, which is definitely a win.