Warning: You Might Fall Asleep Watching This Texas Highway Chase

When you think about a highway chase , you're probably imagining the suspect weaving through traffic dangerously, as police try to reel him in.Apparently, that's not always the case. This incident occurred in Denton, Texas, where a man driving a dark sedan was being chased down by a large number of law enforcement vehicles The man who caught the action on camera and was also trapped in the middle of it, had this to say:He goes on to say that he had no choice but to continue driving until the chase, which was anything but "high-speed", came to an end.Apparently, everybody was doing around 26 mph (42 km/h), and the man in the dashcam car was wondering how come the cops were having such a hard time immobilizing the suspect's vehicle - which is a fair question.In the end, after a brief standoff, the officers managed to take down the suspect without firing their guns, which is definitely a win.