What Aston's New Vantage Could Look Like With A Liberty Walk Suit

We have seen how the recently unveiled 2018 Aston Martin Vantage might look like as a Volante and a Shooting Brake, but can you imagine it being fitted with something designed Liberty Walk, who specializes in OTT bodykits?
The first who gave this idea a go is Aksyonov Nikita, who designed a virtual iteration of the baby Aston Martin with a new front bumper with an adjustable apron, bolt-on fenders, and finished the entire car in a carbon-like coat.
We wouldn't be surprised if the Japanese tuner do their thing with the new Vantage, and when they do, we will see if their mods for the actual car bear any resemblance to this rendering.
Until then, though, all that we and future owners of the British sports car can do is play around with the online configurator, which could turn out to be quite addictive.