Widebody BMW M6 Gets Its Bark On Thanks To Armytrix Exhaust

When stock, the BMW M6 is not one of the loudest cars in the world. It makes nice sounds, don't get us wrong, but you won't exactly hear it coming from a mile away.
So if that's your idea of an upgrade, few can get it done as well as tuner Armytrix, who made this widebody M6 sound absolutely violent.
Of course, it's not just the exhaust note that stands out on this car. Aside from the fender extensions, this M6 has also been bagged, sitting a heck of a lot closer to the road than most BMW owners would be comfortable with.
Overall, this is an extremely aggressive car, the type you're more likely to see at SEMA rather than in somebody's garage. Still, we're pretty sure its owner doesn't necessarily feel that way.
As for performance, while it may not be as quick as a stock model (unless it's got more power), its factory 560 horses and 500 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque should still deliver plenty of punch in a straight line.