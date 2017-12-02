Williams F1 Driver Lance Stroll Will Race In Daytona 24 Hours

Williams Formula One driver Lance Stroll will compete at January’s Daytona 24 Hours, joining McLaren’s Fernando Alonso at the famous endurance race.
Like Alonso, Stroll will compete in the LMP2 category, but unlike his F1 compatriot, will be driving an Oreca-Gibson 07 from the Jackie Chan DC Racing squad along with Felix Rosenqvist, Daniel Juncadella and Robin Frijns.
“Sometimes it's nice to step back and do something that's a bit less high pressure — I'm looking forward to having some fun,” Stroll said to Autosport.
“I'll be out there with some of my buddies in the same car, and it's going to be a pleasure to do this race again because I just love to race. We are the four young guns so it will be great fun, I'm sure, because we go way back together.”
Stroll has a close relationship with his three Daytona teammates. He raced alongside Felix Rosenqvist during the European Formula 3 Championship and works with the same driver management firm as Daniel Juncadella and Robin Frijns.
This won’t be Stroll’s first rodeo at the event, as he raced a Ganassi Riley-Ford Daytona Prototype in 2016.