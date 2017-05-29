Jay Leno Takes Delivery Of His 2017 Ford GT

Jay Leno has just taken delivery of his 2017 Ford GT and while the car is worth almost half a million dollars, it’ll be right at home in the comedian’s extensive car collection.
Leno is one of America’s most well-known car collectors so it isn’t surprising that Ford offered him the chance to purchase its latest and greatest mid-engine supercar. Rather than opting for a crazy color, the former late night show host turned YouTube sensation has had the car painted black and completed with bright red racing stripes.
As a reminder, the new Ford GT is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine that produces 647 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque.
We’ve already heard what a number of journalists think about the car as well as one particularly happy owner and we’re now eagerly awaiting to hear Leno’s take on his new supercar, hopefully in a forthcoming episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.