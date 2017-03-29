New Audi Q5 Receives Highest EPA Rating In Its Segment At 25MPG

Equipped with a new generation Quattro AWD system with ultra technology, the 2018 Audi Q5 has received an EPA estimated combined fuel economy rating of 25 mpg (9.41 l/100 km).
This applies to the 2.0-liter TFSI four-cylinder engine that produces 252 horses and 273 pound-feet (370 Nm) of torque, coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
In this flavor, the premium compact SUV needs 5.9 seconds to go from rest to 60 mph (96 km/h), which makes it 1.1 seconds faster than its predecessor, but more importantly, it undercuts all of its rivals in the segment by being the most fuel efficient. By comparison, the RWD versions of the Mercedes GLC300 and BMW X3 sDrive28, both get a combined rating of 24mpg.
Audi says that the Q5's all-wheel drive is the most radical evolution of the system since it was introduced in the early 1980s on the Audi Quattro Coupe. It utilizes an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch and a decoupling rear axle differential for fully variable torque distribution, and can be fully engaged in less than 250 milliseconds.
Besides controlling how much torque the driver demands, or the road conditions require, the system also uses several sensors to monitor situations such as wheel slip, cornering speed, and engine torque. The data is processed by a computer that runs simulations every 10 milliseconds, estimating what traction will be like in 500 milliseconds, and engaging the Quattro in half the time before it is needed.
The new-gen AWD system is also available on the 2017 A4 Allroad, where it was first introduced, on the 2017 A4 with a manual gearbox, and the 2018 A5 Coupe with a manual transmission.